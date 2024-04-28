AMH Equity Ltd Makes New Investment in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Precision Optics accounts for approximately 0.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Separately, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 172,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POCI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.