Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.79. The stock had a trading volume of 233,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.04.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

