Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 203,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

