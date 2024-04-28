Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 275.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

