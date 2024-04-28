Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $197.16 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.73.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

