Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

