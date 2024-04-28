Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.