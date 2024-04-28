Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $374,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after buying an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 2,052,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,366. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

