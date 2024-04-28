Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $504,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,481,683.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,880. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

