Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,781 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 847,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

