Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

