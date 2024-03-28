MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

