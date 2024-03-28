BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Acquires 991 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,103.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,528,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,345,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

