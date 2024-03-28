Next Level Private LLC Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $155.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

