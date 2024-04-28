Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 18,785,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,078,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

