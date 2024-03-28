Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 409,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,082. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

