NexGen Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,426 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical volume of 4,272 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 492,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,385. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 327,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

