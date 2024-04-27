Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 7,541,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

