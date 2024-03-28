Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $17.45 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $17.45 or 0.00024596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and approximately $497.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00076503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,406,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,384,589 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

