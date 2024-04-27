Herold Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

