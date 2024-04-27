Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 2.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 271.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 9,684,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,274. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

