Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 2,255,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.45 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

