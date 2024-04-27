Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $15.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

