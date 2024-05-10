Zhibao Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Quiet Period To End on May 13th

Zhibao Technology’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 13th. Zhibao Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Zhibao Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Zhibao Technology Stock Performance
ZBAO opened at $4.08 on Friday. Zhibao Technology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
About Zhibao Technology
