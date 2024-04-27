O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sysco by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.