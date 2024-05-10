Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 3.6 %

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805. The company has a quick ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 22.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 20.20%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

