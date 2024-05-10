Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans $0.11 Variable Dividend

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 1.4 %

CCAP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,820. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.