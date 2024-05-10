Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans $0.11 Variable Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

CCAP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,820. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

