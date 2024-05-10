Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

