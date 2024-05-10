Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,318. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

