Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,265. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $479.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

