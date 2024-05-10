Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

FIHL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 448,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

