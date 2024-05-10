Golden Entertainment, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 113,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
