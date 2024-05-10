Hyatt Hotels Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. 249,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,280. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Read Our Latest Report on H

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.