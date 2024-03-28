Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Decreases By 42.7%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 29th total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 3,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

