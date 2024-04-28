Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$184.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Shares of CNR opened at C$171.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$175.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.