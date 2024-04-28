Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.9822581 EPS for the current year.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
