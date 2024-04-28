Comparing Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) & Its Rivals

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rego Payment Architectures to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Rego Payment Architectures Competitors 2079 13499 26018 680 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rego Payment Architectures and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Rego Payment Architectures’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rego Payment Architectures has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -257.45% Rego Payment Architectures Competitors -80.79% -48.31% -7.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A -$16.72 million -8.54 Rego Payment Architectures Competitors $1.77 billion $267.96 million 3.55

Rego Payment Architectures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rego Payment Architectures rivals beat Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

