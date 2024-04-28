Contrasting Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) & SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) and SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and SolarMax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 4.02% 18.87% 7.30% SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limbach and SolarMax Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 2 0 3.00 SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Limbach currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.26%. Given Limbach’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

This table compares Limbach and SolarMax Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $516.35 million 0.97 $20.75 million $1.78 24.97 SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 8.78 N/A N/A N/A

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limbach beats SolarMax Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services. It also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data driven insights, and program management services. In addition, it offers captive engineering capabilities, estimating and virtual design; and professional engineering, energy analysis, estimation, and detail design and three-dimensional building installation coordination services. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; data centers; automotive, energy and general manufacturing plants; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

