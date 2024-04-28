Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after buying an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

