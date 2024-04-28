Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.