Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

