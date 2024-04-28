Centerspace (CSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.4 %

CSR stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $961.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

