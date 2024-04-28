GeneDx (WGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. GeneDx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.57.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,820 shares of company stock worth $146,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

