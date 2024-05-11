Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 153,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

