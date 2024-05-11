Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 3,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,228,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.