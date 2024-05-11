Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 729.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.