Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

