Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,424,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after purchasing an additional 386,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

