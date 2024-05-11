Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

