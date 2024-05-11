Principal Securities Inc. Takes $5.19 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

