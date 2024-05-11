Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $45.08 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

